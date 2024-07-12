Interstate security review meet: J&K, Punjab Police, BSF officials discuss ways to strengthen security grid along IB

Senior BSF and police officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Thursday discussed ways to share real-time inputs and further strengthen the anti-infiltration grid along the International Border (IB) at a high-level interstate security review meeting in Kathua district, where five army personnel were killed in an ambush by terrorists three days ago. An Inter-State Coordination Conference between BSF, J&K Police, Central Agencies and the Punjab Police being held to focus on enhancing border security and synergy between the two State Police Forces and the Border Guarding Force, in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

The meeting held at Kathua was attended by DGP J&K, RR Swain, DGP, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, Special Director General of BSF, Western Command, YB Khurania and top officials from intelligence and security agencies.

“The meeting began around 12 noon and concluded at 3.30 pm at the district police lines in Kathua. The officers deliberated upon recent terror attacks in Jammu region. They also held threadbare discussions on strengthening coordination, sharing real-time information and intelligence inputs,” said a senior police officer.

Yadav also relayed the information via ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

“Today a highly useful inter-state coordination conference between BSF, J&K Police, central agencies and the Punjab Police was held in #Kathua, J&K, to focus on enhancing border security and synergy between the two state police forces and the border guarding force. The Conference was attended by Spl DG BSF Western Command, DGP J&K, DGP Punjab and senior officers from the @PunjabPoliceInd, J&K Police, BSF, and central agencies for exchange of best practices and exploring innovative solutions to bolster border management and public safety. United in our commitment to seamless cooperation, we are dedicated to maintaining internal security in the border states of #JammuAndKashmir & #Punjab,” it read.

Additional director general of police (Law and Order), J&K, Vijay Kumar, ADG (law and order), Punjab, Arpit Shukla were also present at the meeting.

The terrorists, who carried out recent attacks in Kathua, Doda, Reasi and Udhampur were believed to have infiltrated from the International Border.

On Monday, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and as many injured when terrorists ambushed a patrolling party on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village in Kathua district.

It was the fifth terror attack in Jammu region within a month.

Search ops intensified; 60 suspects rounded up so far

Security forces on Thursday intensified their search operations to track down the attackers. The number of suspects detained has gone up to 60, said officials.

“Security forces also questioned a truck driver, who had sought pass from the army trucks on the narrow bend in Badnota on Monday, seconds before the attack unfolded. The two army trucks had to slow down their speed to give pass to the commercial truck,” they said. After questioning, the driver was let off.

The terrorists, who, investigators believed were provided logistical support by the sleeper cells, had used grenades and followed them with automatic fire from US-made M4 rifles and AK 47 assault rifles in the attack.

Machhedi, it may be stated here, connects Basantgarh in Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district.

Searches continue in Doda, Basantgarh

Search operations also continued in Goli-Gadi forest in Doda and Basantgarh in Udhampur in search of two separate groups of terrorists.

On Wednesday evening, terrorists had made an abortive bid on Sang police post in Basantgarh around 8 pm.

However, alert policemen thwarted the attack and the terrorists fled to a nearby jungle.

In Doda where security forces and terrorists had a brief exchange of fire on Tuesday, searches were resumed on Thursday.