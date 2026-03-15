Investor Summit drawing strong response, reflects Punjab’s growth: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit was receiving a good response from investors and industry leaders, describing it as clear evidence that Punjab was rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for investment and economic growth. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking during the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026 in Mohali on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann)

“Investor Summit is receiving tremendous response from investors, which is proof of Punjab’s progress,” said CM.

The chief minister announced that the state government will establish three world-class exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh (Mohali) and Amritsar to strengthen industrial activity and promote trade and commerce in the state.

He said the Punjab government was focused on a development model that linked the state’s strong agricultural base with industrial growth, ensuring new opportunities for farmers and youth.

“Our aim is to connect Punjab’s agricultural strength with industry so that new opportunities can be created for farmers and the youth of Punjab,” Mann said. “Punjab has immense potential in the fruits and vegetables sector. If food processing succeeds here, it will substantially increase the profits of our farmers,” he added.

Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora informed in the GCC roundtable conference that the information technology (IT) sector had become a powerful catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and knowledge-driven development across the world. Mohali was rapidly emerging as an important destination for technology-led investments, supported by a strong talent pool, modern infrastructure, and a progressive policy environment that encouraged digital innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.

Recognising the immense potential of the IT sector, the government of Punjab was committed to creating a vibrant ecosystem that supported software development, digital services, artificial intelligence, data analytics, fintech, cybersecurity, and emerging technology solutions, he said.

“The state is also encouraging the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), technology development hubs, and innovation-driven start-ups that can serve global, markets of Punjab,” he added.

The government also hosted a dedicated sectoral session on “Textiles, Spinning & Weaving” as part of the summit, highlighting the state’s established strengths in yarn, knitwear, woollens and emerging technical textiles. The session focused on investment opportunities, sustainability transitions, and export competitiveness, reaffirming Punjab’s position as a key node in India’s textile value chain.