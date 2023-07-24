Punjab: Edu dept files police complaint after irregularities in govt school’s expenditure

The education department has found irregularities in expenditure of ₹1.59 crore at Mata Raj Kaur Government Senior Secondary School, Badrukhan. Deputy district education officer (DEO elementary), Sangrur is also under scanner for the alleged anomalies in utilisation of funds. Acting on the complaint, the department has also written to police for lodging a FIR against a deputy DEO, three lecturers and a panchayat member. The irregularities came to fore after a departmental inquiry was conducted into the matter. (Representational Photo)

Acting on the report, the department has also written to police for lodging an FIR against those found responsible for the anomalies.

According to the report, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had acquired a portion of the school’s land for the construction of NH 64 and received compensation of ₹1.07 crore on April 30, 2019. The school also got ₹8.26 lakh as interest on the said amount. Besides, the school also received ₹43.82 lakh for construction of seven classrooms under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) – 25 scheme on January 1, 2021.

The inquiry report stated that no permission was obtained from the department for the expenditure of compensation. Majority of the payments were made in case and record of expenditure has also not kept accurately.

Similarly, the schools had utilised NABARD funds within seven months and violated many rules while spending funds. The probe committee did not find records of common walls and bills of windows, door frames and doors. Stone was procured more than the requirement and most payments were made in cash. According to the probe report, Vinod Kumar Handa was principal of the school when the compensation and NABARD funds were utilised. He was secretary of the school management committee while three lecturers, a panchayat member and local were also members of the school management committee. Vinod Kumar Handa, who is now serving as deputy DEO (elementary) in Sangrur said, “The entire amount was spent on school and everything has been done as per the rules.”

Confirming the development, Sangrur DEO (secondary education), Sanjeev Sharma, said, “The department had constituted a committee for carrying out an inquiry into the expenditure of funds. After finding irregularities, the committee directed us to get the FIR registered against the accused persons. Therefore, we have lodged the complaint with the police.”

