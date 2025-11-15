Irrigation dept declines NOC for Ludhiana MC food vending zone

The state irrigation department on Friday rejected the no-objection certificate (NOC) sought by Ludhiana municipal corporation for a proposed food vending zone under the Sidhwan Canal flyover, citing safety and zoning violations. Officials stated that no permission can be granted for construction or commercial activity along the protected canal stretch. The Sidhwan canal road near BRS Nagar in Ludhiana, where the civic body was to build food vending zone. (HT Photo)

The municipal corporation had floated tenders for the project three days earlier, even before receiving approvals. The ₹5-crore project includes plans for 42 smart shops, parking space, washrooms and other basic facilities. It falls within the protected canal zone, where permanent structures are prohibited.

This is not the first time the project has faced hurdles. Similar proposals have been repeatedly blocked since 2018 due to the municipal corporation’s failure to obtain clearances from land-owning departments. In 2022, the local bodies department scrapped the plan and instructed the municipal corporation not to start work without prior approvals. Despite these directives, tenders were floated again this time.

Officials admitted that issuing the tender before obtaining the NOC was an administrative lapse. “Letters seeking permission were sent to the irrigation department, but work can only start after approvals,” said a municipal corporation engineer.

The irrigation department also noted that the project violates canal safety norms, obstructs routine maintenance and breaches state zoning rules requiring a 30-metre green buffer along major canals.

Local activists, including members of the Public Action Committee, said the tender should be cancelled immediately. They claimed the municipal corporation had already concretised part of the greenbelt and warned that vending units so close to the canal would worsen pollution and restrict inspections. Members of the PAC said they may approach the National Green Tribunal if the project proceeds.