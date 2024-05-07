ISC Class 12 results: Girls clinch top spots in humanities, sciences

Girls clinched the top spots in humanities as well as the sciences stream in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for Class 12, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the results of which were declared on Monday. Sabreen Kaur Mann of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, secured 98.75% to grab the first position. Last year’s humanities topper too had secured the same scores. (HT File)

Last year too, girls had the top positions in all streams, barring non-medical, while this time, they missed the top spot in the commerce stream.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In humanities, Sabreen Kaur Mann of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, secured 98.75% to grab the first position. Last year’s humanities topper too had secured the same scores.

Sabreen wants to pursue a career in the judicial services, and follow in the footsteps of her father, who although a businessman, holds a postgraduate degree in law. A keen debater, Sabreen says she wants to fix the loopholes in the judicial system and advocate for reforms. She says that she abstained from phone use and social media to stay focused during the exams.

Women led the way in sciences too, with Ravleen Kaur, also from YPS, scoring 97.25% in PCMB (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology). She had opted for mathematics as an additional subject and pursued the PCMB course. She says she is interested in both biology and law enforcement and thus is looking at pursuing a career in forensic sciences.

Arunima Rai of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, who scored 97% in the non-medical stream, says she doesn’t believe in gender stereotypes. Interestingly, she achieved the feat without going for coaching.

“Girls can also perform well at male-dominated courses like PCM,” says Rai, who is planning to pursue a career in artificial intelligence and data science.

Soamya Uniyal of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, who topped the commerce stream (93.5%) has his heart set on becoming a stock trader and wants to pursue a BCom degree from GGDSD College.

An avid gym enthusiast, he said he didn’t miss gym even during the exams. Even after the results were announced on Monday, he didn’t take a day off from the gym. He said that students must include exercise with their study routine as it helps them to focus and increase their output.

In Chandigarh, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, are affiliated to the CISCE for Class 12, while in Mohali, only Yadavindra Public School offers ISC Class 12. There is no ISC school for Class-12 in Panchkula.