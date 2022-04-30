Issue of NDCs: Councillor seeks regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Ambala
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Ambala Sandeep Sachdeva wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city so that all residents can get their no dues certificates (NDCs).
In his letter, the Saffron Party leader alleged, “MC officials mislead the public on NDCs and several locals have complained that a work which even a public representative can’t get done at the MC office can easily be arranged by representatives of MC officials in return for money.”
Sachdeva also requested the CM to approve all “khasra” numbers in areas under MC limits.
Reacting to the development, AAP leader Chitra Sarwara, said, “Before joining Aam Aadmi Party, we protested against the discrepancies at the MC under the banner of Haryana Democratic Front (HDF). We pointed out that the public should not have to bear the brunt of the negligence of by a survey company.”
The letter comes days before the general House meeting of the Ambala MC which will be held next week to discuss and pass a budget for the financial year 2022-23.
Tourists ditch Himachal, make a beeline for Kashmir, Uttarakhand
The tourist footfall in Himachal Pradesh has drastically dropped as compared to pre-Covid years despite an influx of visitors during the weekends due to the state's failure to publicise its lesser explored destinations and tourists rushing to more attractive locales in Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Hill stations in the state are witnessing tourist rush only during the weekends. The number of weekend tourists are more from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 129
Even as the tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped from 23 to 14 between Thursday and Friday, its active cases rose from 124 to 129, highest in 50 days. While fewer patients recovered from the infection on Friday, 10 more people tested positive in Chandigarh and four in Mohali. Meanwhile, no new case was detected in Panchkula for the 22nd time this year. The district had last recorded zero case on April 25.
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visits Mohali
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Saturday said that it fell to administrative authorities to stop discrimination against minorities on the basis of colour, race, religion and caste. The commission is running several programmes to provide financial assistance to students belonging to minority communities.
Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend
Division Number 7 police have booked a Puneet Nagar resident for allegedly blackmailing and molesting a friend of his sister. The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually. The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often.
Himachal amends industrial policy, to provide more incentives
“The government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, 2019,” said a government spokesman here today. He said the state government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 on August 16, 2019, to provide incentives, concessions and facilities for the promotion of investment in the state. He said that cost accountants were also included in the definition of consultant.
