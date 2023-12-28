It is not BJP but Congress that is talking about Op Lotus: Jai Ram

It is not the BJP but the Congress that has started to talk about Operation Lotus. It shows the insecurity amongst Congress leaders after the defeat in the three states, said Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in a statement issued here. It is not the BJP but the Congress that has started to talk about Operation Lotus. It shows the insecurity amongst Congress leaders after the defeat in the three states, said Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in a statement issued here. (HT File Photo)

“The Congress government in the state has failed to deliver on its election promises,” he said.

He castigated the government’s decision to take a loan of ₹14,000 crore in one year and claimed that it raises concerns about the financial burden on the state in the next five years.

The Leader of Opposition highlighted the “unfulfilled promises” related to women, unemployed individuals, and farmers, such as the delayed implementation of the commitment to credit ₹1,500 to women’s accounts every month and the failure to create one lakh permanent jobs in the government sector.

While acknowledging the importance of opposition in a healthy democracy, he emphasized that it is the opposition’s responsibility to point out government shortcomings, even if it makes the government uncomfortable. He commended the democratic system in Himachal Pradesh, stating that it is robust compared to other states.