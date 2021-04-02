ITBP jawan shot dead over land dispute in Una

A 37-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was shot dead over a land dispute at Nangra village of Una on Thursday.

The victim, Vipin Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector, was embroiled in a land dispute with one Jawant Singh, said additional superintendent of police Vinod Dhiman.

“The two had a quarrel in the morning. In a fit of rage, Singh fired at Kumar who died on the spot after the bullet hit his chest,” said Dhiman.

Singh has surrendered himself and a case of murder has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kumar had been posted at Chattisgarh and had come home on leave on March 29. An eyewitness, Gurdyal Singh, said he was harvesting potato while Kumar was harvesting wheat with the help of labour when four people arrived at the spot in a jeep. “They started arguing with Kumar and one of them fired at him.”

The jawan is survived by his parents, wife and two children.The body was handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem at the Regional Hospital, Una.