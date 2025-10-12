ITI, school announced for Ludhiana East constituency

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced an industrial training institute (ITI) and a new government school on Tibba Road in Ludhiana East assembly constituency during an event here on Saturday. The event, which was organised to mark teachers’ day at the district level, saw the minister honouring more than 4,000 educators from government and private schools of the constituency. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains during a district-level event dedicated to Teachers' Day in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The event witnessed a massive turnout of teachers who were recognised for their dedication and contribution to shaping the future of students. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Bains described teachers as “true nation-builders” and “torchbearers of knowledge.” He said the teachers were like philanthropists who serve society selflessly by spreading the light of education. “Through quality teaching, you produce doctors, engineers, lawyers and professionals who bring pride to our nation. It is your dedication that keeps the hearths of countless homes burning,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of Teachers’ Day, Bains said, “Educators are like lighthouses, guiding students toward becoming responsible citizens with strong values. A teacher is like a candle that burns itself to light the way for others. Without teachers, no society can truly progress.”

He also announced several development projects for the Ludhiana East constituency.

The ceremony was attended by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, senior vice chairman of Punjab Medium Industries Development Board Sharanpal Singh Makkar, chairman Gurjeet Singh Gill, mayor Inderjit Kaur, councillors, ADC Rupinderpal Singh, SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan among others.

On the occasion, he also elaborated on the state’s plans to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with a series of state-level nagar kirtans and spiritual events to honour the revered Sikh Guru’s supreme sacrifice for humanity.

The education minister directed all schools to actively participate in the observance by organising poem recitations, poster-making competitions and other creative activities that highlight the guru’s teachings and valour.