It’s set to be a foggy Christmas for Chandigarh, orange alert sounded

With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) hitting the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog in the region on Monday. It has been downgraded to a yellow alert from Tuesday onwards.

Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD. It asks people to be prepared while a yellow alert is the third highest and asks people to be updated. Dense fog can decrease visibility upto 250 metres while on an average day, visibility is around 4,000 metres.

As per IMD officials, the WD has affected the colder Northwesterly winds which were dominant earlier which had led temperature to rise. The temperature, however, is now expected to fall. Partly cloudy weather also affects fog formation and with clear skies likely ahead, fog formation is expected to increase, especially in the early mornings and late at night. Fog is formed in pockets and is thicker over isolated roads and near rural areas.

The maximum temperature rose from 24.2°C on Saturday to 24.8°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature fell from 10.3°C on Saturday to 8.1°C on Sunday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 9°C.