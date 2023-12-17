close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jail inmate who escaped from police custody at Chandigarh’s GMCH nabbed

Jail inmate who escaped from police custody at Chandigarh’s GMCH nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Dec 17, 2023 06:30 AM IST

The jail inmate was arrested near Shambhu village of Patiala district by the CIA staff of Shahzadpur police

A day after a prisoner of Ambala Central Jail, who was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh for treatment, escaped from police custody, he was arrested on Friday.

The Ambala Central Jail inmate had been brought to GMCH) in Chandigarh for treatment. (HT File)
The Ambala Central Jail inmate had been brought to GMCH) in Chandigarh for treatment. (HT File)

The jail inmate, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Ambala’s Jatwar village, was arrested near Shambhu village of Patiala district by the CIA staff of Shahzadpur police.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The accused had allegedly ingested glass pieces in jail, where he was confined in a case of causing hurt and damage to public property from November 18.

When he was taken to GMCH for treatment, he had escaped from the custody of Haryana Police by pushing cops and jumping from the first floor in a handcuffed state.

CIA staff in-charge Balkar Singh said Gagandeep was arrested near Shambhu and admitted to the district civil hospital for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out