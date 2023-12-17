Jail inmate who escaped from police custody at Chandigarh’s GMCH nabbed

A day after a prisoner of Ambala Central Jail, who was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh for treatment, escaped from police custody, he was arrested on Friday. The Ambala Central Jail inmate had been brought to GMCH) in Chandigarh for treatment. (HT File)

The jail inmate, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Ambala’s Jatwar village, was arrested near Shambhu village of Patiala district by the CIA staff of Shahzadpur police.

The accused had allegedly ingested glass pieces in jail, where he was confined in a case of causing hurt and damage to public property from November 18.

When he was taken to GMCH for treatment, he had escaped from the custody of Haryana Police by pushing cops and jumping from the first floor in a handcuffed state.

CIA staff in-charge Balkar Singh said Gagandeep was arrested near Shambhu and admitted to the district civil hospital for treatment.