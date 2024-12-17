Jail security infra: HC summons MD of Punjab Police Housing Corporation

The high court has summoned managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, on December 18 in connection with a case of installation of security systems in state jails. ADGP (Prisons) Arun Pal Singh had submitted that several measures have been taken to augment the jail security in terms of the directions of the high court. The prison inmate calling system has been augmented.

The order was passed by high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Lapita Banerji during resumed hearing of 2023 controversy surrounding interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a private news channel while in incarceration.

Total 467 machines and 620 stands have been installed in 17 jails. The CCTV cameras are also being installed in seven out of 13 sensitive jails and the cameras would be installed in six more jails. The process would be completed by February 2025, Kumar informed the court, adding that the authority to implement and execute installation of various devices is the corporation and a senior officer from the corporation be directed to remain present to assist the court in this case. It was after this that the high court summoned the MD.

On the last date of hearing on December 12, the Centre had told court that it has granted approval for installation of advanced ‘V-Kavach’ jammers in Punjab jails. V-Kavach jammers can be used for anti-IED, anti-drone, anti-cellular system and electronics jamming.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general Satya pal Jain reiterated that all the permissions, which had been sought by the state government, have been accorded for installation of jammers, but in case any other permission is sought, same would be considered expeditiously.