Jailed cleric’s kin urge election authorities to accept nomination for J&K elections

The children of jailed separatist cleric Sarjan Barkati, whose nomination form for assembly elections was rejected on Wednesday, appealed election authorities on Friday to accept his papers as they along with other family friends camped outside the mini secretariat, Shopian in south Kashmir. The cleric’s family urged the authorities to accept his nomination at the DC office. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir election authorities on Thursday had said that Barkati’s nomination was rejected as he did not submit an oath certificate signed by the superintendent of Central Jail, Srinagar, where Barkati is lodged.

The cleric’s teenage daughter, Sughra Barkati and younger 14-year-old brother, some relatives, family friends and well-wishers gathered outside the deputy commissioner’s office-cum-mini secretariat, Shopian, raising slogans and urging the authorities to accept his form.

“If India is a democratic country, I hope we will get justice. We have come into the field and won’t bow back. We will remain here till we get justice,” said Sughra.

The nomination papers of Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati, known for his pro-Azadi stance and speeches, were among those rejected by the election authorities during scrutiny on Wednesday, triggering condemnations by various political leaders. He had filed his nomination for the Zainapora seat in Shopian through his daughter Sughra. The daughter was canvassing for him in the hope that the win would secure his release.

Barkati, a popular cleric known for leading protests against the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in 2016, is currently in jail for illegal fund-raising to allegedly propagate radicalism. His wife is also in jail in connection with the case.

The authorities said the nomination was rejected owing to non-submission of the oath certificate under section 16 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Sughra refused to accept that as the valid reason for the rejection of the form. “Our only concern is that our form should be accepted. If they rejected our form, tell us a valid reason,” she said.

She said that they also approached some other forums to get justice to his father. “We will go to every forum to get justice. We even went to the High Court,” she said.

The authorities had said that in view of the mandatory requirement of oath under Section 16 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the returning officer was constrained to reject the nomination papers at the time of scrutiny.

The rejection has not gone down well with many people of the valley as there were condemnations from various quarters including by People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone. “Democracy is a battle of ideas and everyone should be given a chance to participate in it,” Mufti said.

Barkati was the first jailed separatist leader to have filed nomination papers in the first phase of elections which will be held on September 18.