Top cops to discuss terror threats, pro-Khalistan groups in Jaipur conclave

Terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir, cyber frauds and activities of pro-Khalistan groups are among the key issues to be discussed at the three-day conference of DGPs and IGPs in Jaipur, beginning January 5, officials said on Wednesday. Terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir, cyber frauds and activities of pro-Khalistan groups are among the key issues to be discussed at the three-day conference of DGPs and IGPs in Jaipur, beginning January 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the country’s top police officers before addressing them at a formal session. Union home minister Amit Shah will be present throughout the conference that will span several sessions.

Implementation of the recently-enacted three criminal laws, the Maoist problem, inter-state police coordination and issues to be handled during the general elections are some of the other major issues expected to be discussed during the meeting, a Union home ministry official said.

About 250 officers in the rank of directors generals of police (DGPs) and inspectors generals of police (IGPs) will physically attend the conference while more than 200 others are likely to attend virtually.

Many officers have been tasked with delivering presentations on specific subjects such as counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistan groups and Left Wing Extremism, among others, the official said.

There will be detailed deliberations on how to face all these emerging internal security challenges.

Till 2013, the annual meet had been held in New Delhi.

The following year, after the Modi government came to power, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Accordingly, it was first held in Guwahati in 2014, Rann of Kutch in 2015, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF Academy at Tekanpur in 2017, Pune in 2019.In 2020, the meet was held virtually during the Covid pandemic and in hybrid mode in Lucknow in 2021. The conference was held in New Delhi in January 2023.

Decisions made in the past few conferences brought in significant policy changes, leading to improvement of policing, including setting higher standards for effective policing in rural and urban areas and improved methods of modern policing based on smart parameters, the official added.