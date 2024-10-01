Jaito MLA warns ‘fringe’ elements; Oppn says he is threatening people

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amolak Singh on Monday sparked a controversy when he, endorsing a candidate for sarpanch’s post during an event in Dhilwan village of Faridkot district ahead of the panchayat elections, reportedly threatened the opponents. Addressing a gathering, he said, “Je koi banda nai banda taan aitki bande banawaange (if someone doesn’t fall in line, we will teach them a lesson).” The opposition slammed him, claiming he has been openly threatening people ahead of the elections. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amolak Singh addressed a gathering in Dhilwan village of Faridkot district.

Jaito MLA Amolak Singh said, “We all know what happened during previous panchayat elections here. They didn’t allow our people to contest. Today, I dare them to touch my people. We are not here to announce the candidate. We came here to announce the sarpanch. He will be our sarpanch. I want to request you all to keep unity ‘par je koi banda nai banda taan aitki bande banawaange’. I mean those who attempt to disturb communal harmony, we will teach them a lesson.”

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that after watching the video of the AAP MLA, can chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government or the state election commission of Punjab claim to ensure free and fair panchayat polls in the state. “AAP MLA is declaring his candidate for sarpanch of Dhilwan village in Faridkot and threatening people that if they don’t elect him ‘aasi banawa ge bande’ (will set right anyone who opposes him). So, this is the politics of badlaav (change) introduced by Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

Chairman of Faridkot district planning board, Sukhjeet Singh Dhilwan, who was present on the stage with Amolak, said the MLA did not endorse anyone on the party’s behalf. “He did not take the name of the party or asked to vote for any specific person. He was only giving a warning to the anti-social elements against interrupting the panchayat election process. Everyone is aware what happened during previous panchayat polls under the Congress government,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Jaito MLA Amolak Singh did not respond to calls. In March 2022, a few days after AAP came into power in Punjab, Amolak was part of a controversy when a group of truck operators led by him took over the control of the Jaito truck union in a violent clash. Claiming it a unanimous decision of truck operators, AAP MLA had announced his close aides as president and vice president of union. He was seen in the videos amid violent clash.