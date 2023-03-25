Jalandhar bypoll: Rajnath Singh meets Dera Radha Soami head at Beas

Ahead of the upcoming Jalandhar lok sabha bypoll, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, 45 kms from Amritsar city, and met its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Beas,Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Notably, the Dera has considerable following across Punjab, including Jalandhar Lok Sabha segment. Area of Beas where its headquarter is situated, also adjoins this segment.

Rajnath arrived at the holy city at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here, where he was accorded a warm welcome by the senior BJP leaders including former MP Shwait Malik and former Punjab minister Raj Kumar Verka, besides senior officials of Punjab Police and army.

After the visit, he Tweeted, “Today I had the privilege of visiting Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Closely experienced the social work being done by the RSSB under the sensitive leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji. Words fall short to laud the voluntarily works being done them for welfare of the country and society”.

While speaking over phone, former SAD MLA Manjit Singh Manna who is now BJP leader and accompanied the Union minister during the visit, said, “ He listened to satsang (discourse) of Baba Jee. After this, he had langar and witnessed various works being done in Dera along with Baba Jee”.