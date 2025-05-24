Jalandhar Central AAP MLA Raman Arora arrested in corruption case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Jalandhar Central Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora, 54, in a corruption case involving former assistant town planner (ATP) of the municipal corporation, Sukhdev Vashisht, who was held last week. AAP MLA Raman Arora (centre) in VB custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

Arora allegedly used Vashisht to issue bogus notices and extort money from targeted individuals. The VB raided Arora’s house on Friday morning following complaints against him. The AAP was quick to post the development on X: “(Bhagwant) Mann sarkar’s big action against corruption. No one is above the law — not even within the AAP. Vigilance raids MLA Raman Arora over fake Nagar Nigam notices, extortion and digital scams. This is what real accountability looks like.”

The Punjab government had withdrawn Arora’s security cover of 14 police personnel on May 12 after which action was evident against the MLA.

Reacting to the arrest, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government has zero tolerance for corruption. “It is not a fight against any particular individual but the corrupt system for which the government has adopted a clear-cut policy. No one will be spared whether it is our own or a stranger. Anyone who commits any kind of corruption will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken against such leaders and officials,” Mann said.

Arora, who is the third AAP MLA facing VB action for corruption in three years, was arrested after eight hours of questioning.

His arrest comes exactly three years after the VB arrested former health minister and Mansa MLA Dr Vijay Singla for corruption on May 24, 2022. Bathinda Rural AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta was caught in a corruption case on February 23, 2023.

In statement, a VB spokesperson said that Arora’s arrest was made after his name cropped up during the interrogation of ATP Sukhdev Vashisht.

During searches at office and residence of Vashisth, hundreds of official notices for unauthorised construction and related matters were recovered. Some of these notices were not found to be even entered in the dispatch register, the spokesperson said.

“Further investigation revealed that a unique modus operandi was being followed by the arrested official in connivance with a local politician for extorting money from people of the city and indulging in corruption. The arrested ATP, at the behest of MLA Raman Arora, would identify constructed or under-construction buildings, both commercial as well as residential, and serve them notices for alleged violations. When the building owners, or their representatives, would approach the official concerned, he would direct them to the said MLA. The said MLA would then settle the matter by taking illegal gratification,” the spokesperson said.

He added that on receiving an affirmative message from the said MLA, the files would be consigned by the accused ATP and no action initiated.

“Nearly 75-80 such notices related to the said nexus have been recovered. The same modus operandi would be followed in clearing other files too,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the detailed physical and documentary verification of each notice and other documents are underway through technical teams of the VB and the local bodies department, and many shortcomings have come to light.

“Several incriminating documents and evidence have been recovered during the search at Arora’s locations,” he said.

It was revealed during investigation that Vashisth was posted in Pathankot in the substantive rank of senior draftsman, but held the additional charge of ATP, Jalandhar municipal corporation also. The accused had continuously been posted in Jalandhar, with small breaks in between, from April 2022 till now.

The VB said Vashisht was arrested following complaints from colonisers and commercial unit owners. “The complainants alleged he had been delaying file approvals and extorting money from applicants,” he said.

“Despite 70% of building maps in the area having been approved by the MC, Vashisht refused to clear files unless bribes were paid. He demanded ₹30,000 a file to process the case,” the VB said.

The complainants accused Vashisht of issuing threats, including sealing buildings, if the bribe was not paid. “During interrogation, Vashisht admitted he issued 350 notices to stakeholders from April 2022 to March 2025. The notices are under investigation due to the huge proceeds of crime,” an official said.

Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural, who was the Jalandhar West AAP MLA before joining the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections last year, were the first to accuse the saffron party of poaching AAP leaders in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections after which the AAP named it “Operation Lotus” and registered a case.

However, Arora attended an event organised by the RSS and the BJP to mark the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Jalandhar on March 23.

Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira termed Arora’s arrest an eyewash “just like Dr Vijay Singla, who was also arrested three years ago but continues to be the Mansa MLA with full blessings of CM Bhagwant Mann”. “If a genuine inquiry is conducted against the AAP MLAs, barring (Amritsar North MLA) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, all will meet the same fate,” he said.