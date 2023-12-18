close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar cop opens fire at residents as they object to drinking in public

Jalandhar cop opens fire at residents as they object to drinking in public

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 18, 2023 07:06 AM IST

As per eyewitnesses, the DSP fired four rounds before the villagers overpowered the duo and handed them over to the police.

In a late-night shocker for residents of Jalandhar’s Basti Ibrahim Khan village, a DSP-rank cop opened fire at them after they objected to his drinking in public on Saturday.

The cop, identified as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh, who is posted at PAP Jalandhar, was briefly detained but released on Sunday afternoon as both parties entered a compromise. (HT File)
The cop, identified as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh, who is posted at PAP Jalandhar, was briefly detained but released on Sunday afternoon as both parties entered a compromise. (HT File)

The cop, identified as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh, who is posted at PAP Jalandhar, was briefly detained but released on Sunday afternoon as both parties entered a compromise.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per information, the cop was allegedly consuming liquor with village sarpanch Bhupinder Singh Gill at a parking lot when the residents reportedly expressed their disapproval. Videos that emerged from the spot purportedly showed the DSP and the sarpanch arguing with the residents and the cop brandishing his weapon at them.

As per eyewitnesses, the DSP fired four rounds before the villagers overpowered the duo and handed them over to the police.

Kartarpur DSP Balbir Singh said no case was registered as both parties struck a compromise.

A senior police official said that a detailed report on the incident will be sent to officials at PAP Jalandhar for disciplinary action against the cop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out