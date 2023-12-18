Jalandhar cop opens fire at residents as they object to drinking in public

In a late-night shocker for residents of Jalandhar’s Basti Ibrahim Khan village, a DSP-rank cop opened fire at them after they objected to his drinking in public on Saturday. The cop, identified as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh, who is posted at PAP Jalandhar, was briefly detained but released on Sunday afternoon as both parties entered a compromise. (HT File)

The cop, identified as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh, who is posted at PAP Jalandhar, was briefly detained but released on Sunday afternoon as both parties entered a compromise.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per information, the cop was allegedly consuming liquor with village sarpanch Bhupinder Singh Gill at a parking lot when the residents reportedly expressed their disapproval. Videos that emerged from the spot purportedly showed the DSP and the sarpanch arguing with the residents and the cop brandishing his weapon at them.

As per eyewitnesses, the DSP fired four rounds before the villagers overpowered the duo and handed them over to the police.

Kartarpur DSP Balbir Singh said no case was registered as both parties struck a compromise.

A senior police official said that a detailed report on the incident will be sent to officials at PAP Jalandhar for disciplinary action against the cop.