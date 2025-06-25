Jalandhar: Extortion accused hurt in police encounter

A member of a gang allegedly involved in making extortion calls suffered a bullet injury during an encounter with Jalandhar rural police on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the accused has been identified as Gursewak Singh, who opened fire after seeing the police party during special raids. A member of a gang allegedly involved in making extortion calls suffered a bullet injury during an encounter with Jalandhar rural police on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the accused has been identified as Gursewak Singh, who opened fire after seeing the police party during special raids. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The police team responded in retaliation in which Gursewak received a bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he is presently under medical observation. SSP Virk said the special operation was launched on the basis of series of complaints from local traders and industrialised regarding multiple extortion calls from local and foreign numbers in Shahkot and Lohian areas.

“We have arrested as many eight members of the gang being operated from the handlers based in US and Canada. The accused were involved in two firing incidents in May,” SSP Virk said.