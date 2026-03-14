Jalandhar farmer held for shooting labourer dead over financial dispute

A farmer allegedly shot a labourer dead over a monetary dispute in Jalandhar’s Ghurka village on Saturday evening. The deceased, Manoj Kumar, hailed from Hasanpur village in Bihar’s Motihari district. (iStock)

The accused, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa Lambardar, a resident of Ghurka village, was arrested within hours of the crime, said police.

The deceased, Manoj Kumar, hailed from Hasanpur village in Bihar’s Motihari district.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said an altercation broke out between the duo over a money transaction, when Jaspreet fired two shots at Manoj using his licensed .32-bore revolver. As a result of the gunshot injuries, Manoj died on the spot.

SSP Virk said acting promptly, police teams from the Goraya police station were deployed to search for the accused, who was subsequently arrested. Police recovered the revolver used in the crime, along with three empty shells and three live rounds from his possession, he added.

The accused was booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Goraya police station.