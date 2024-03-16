Jalandhar: five more pistols seized from gang involved in illegal arms smuggling

The district police have recovered five more pistols from the gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in the state. Earlier on March 6, police had arrested three persons and recovered seven illegal weapons from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Sukhwant Singh (26) of Jalandhar district, Roshan Singh (23) and Ajay Kumar (23), both from Ferozepur. The case under sections of the Arms Act was registered at Phagwara police station. Acting on the tip-off, the Phagwara police intercepted a Maruti Swift car and seized seven weapons and live cartridges from the possession of the accused. (HT photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said during the investigation, the police recovered five more pistols (One .30 bore and Four .32 bore) along with 13 live cartridges based on the disclosure statement of Roshan Singh.

The SSP said the accused, during interrogation, revealed that he was running a local gang.

“He has procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was planning to add more members to his gang,” the police said.

Police said with the fresh recovery a total of 12 weapons have been confiscated from the accused possession to date.

The SSP said that all three accused are hardcore criminals. “Information about their future targets and planning, including target shooting, extortion and robberies, is being gathered,” the SSP added.

The seizure included five .32 pistols, one .30 pistol and one country-made pistol, along with 35 live cartridges.