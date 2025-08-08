Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jalandhar: Two police constables arrested with 15gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 06:46 am IST

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the accused have been identified as Navpreet Singh and Navdeep Singh, who were posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar.

Two Punjab police constables have been arrested with 15 grams of heroin from Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Two Punjab police constables have been arrested with 15 grams of heroin from Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Wednesday evening, officials said. (Representational image)
Two Punjab police constables have been arrested with 15 grams of heroin from Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Wednesday evening, officials said. (Representational image)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the accused have been identified as Navpreet Singh and Navdeep Singh, who were posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar.

“The names of both the police constables cropped up following the arrest of two drug peddlers, who were involved in supplying drugs in Jalandhar. We tracked the movement of both the constables and nabbed them with drugs from the Rama Mandi area,” Randhawa said.

She added that the accused, who have been sent to police remand, will be quizzed about the suppliers from whom they procured drugs.

“The PAP officials will be informed formally about their arrest for further disciplinary action against them as the case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them,” the CP added.

One of the senior officials said both the constables were addicts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: Two police constables arrested with 15gm heroin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On