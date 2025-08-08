Jalandhar: Two police constables arrested with 15gm heroin

Two Punjab police constables have been arrested with 15 grams of heroin from Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Wednesday evening, officials said. Two Punjab police constables have been arrested with 15 grams of heroin from Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Wednesday evening, officials said. (Representational image)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the accused have been identified as Navpreet Singh and Navdeep Singh, who were posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar.

“The names of both the police constables cropped up following the arrest of two drug peddlers, who were involved in supplying drugs in Jalandhar. We tracked the movement of both the constables and nabbed them with drugs from the Rama Mandi area,” Randhawa said.

She added that the accused, who have been sent to police remand, will be quizzed about the suppliers from whom they procured drugs.

“The PAP officials will be informed formally about their arrest for further disciplinary action against them as the case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them,” the CP added.

One of the senior officials said both the constables were addicts.