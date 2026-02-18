Jalandhar: VB arrests kanungo’s brother accepting ₹20k bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) has apprehended a person, identified as the brother of a kanungo (revenue official), seeking a bribe on his behalf in Jalandhar on Tuesday. The vigilance bureau (VB) has apprehended a person, identified as the brother of a kanungo (revenue official), seeking a bribe on his behalf in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (Representational image)

According to a VB spokesperson, the accused, identified as Parminder Singh, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe of ₹20,000.

“The accused is the brother of kanungo Jatinder Singh, posted at sub-tehsil Mehatpur of Jalandhar district. The accused was apprehended based on a complaint lodged by an agriculturalist, who also runs a car trading business and had purchased a 12-marla house in Haripur village,” the VB spokesperson said.

“As the sale deed was not executed, a civil suit was filed in this regard, and the matter was decided in favour of the complainant. Even the Punjab and Haryana high court withheld the lower court’s decision, and the sale deed was registered in favour of the complainant,” the spokesperson added.

He added that an application was marked to the said kanungo for the delivery of the possession of the house. Accused kanungo Jatinder Singh demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh in the name of the tehsildar from the complainant for completing the formalities.

“An amount of ₹10,000 as a bribe was taken on the spot, and the remaining amount was demanded in instalments. The entire conversation regarding the demand for illegal gratification was recorded by the complainant,” the spokesperson added.

The complainant filed the formal complaint with the bureau. After a preliminary enquiry into his complaint, the VB team laid a trap in which Parminder Singh, who came to collect the bribe, was arrested red-handed.

“The main accused, Jatinder Singh, is currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to arrest him,” the spokesperson added.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against these accused at the VB police station in Jalandhar.