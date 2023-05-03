Jammu and Kashmir HC directs UT to take act on inquiry report into Vaishno Devi stampede

{Vaishno Devi stampede} Jammu and Kashmir HC directed the UTadministration to take act on a three-member inquiry report into Vaishno Devi stampede. (PTI)

A division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal has directed the UT administration (Jammu and Kashmir) to take necessary action after taking into account the three-member inquiry report with regard to the stampede that claimed 12 lives at the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on January 1 last year.

It may be stated here that lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had marked a high-level probe to the three-member panel headed by the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra. Its other members were the then divisional commissioner Raghav Langer and Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh. The probe report, which was to look into the causes of the said stampede and to identify the delinquent officials responsible for the stampede, had to be submitted within a week’s time by January 7 last year.

Disposing off a petition filed by advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, the division bench further directed the UT administration and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Authorities to take effective steps in furtherance of the decision and recommendations of the three member committee constituted for ensuring safety of pilgrims and devotees.

This PIL was filed by advocate Ahmed seeking action on the inquiry report and making it public for ensuring accountability and fixing of responsibility against the delinquent officials.

Advocates HA Siddiqui and Supriya Chouhan appeared for the petitioner, whereas advocate general (AG) DC Raina alongwith senior additional AGs Monika Kohli and Raman Sharma and advocate Adarsh Sharma appeared for UT administration and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

While disposing off the petition, the bench observed, “We are satisfied with regard to the steps taken by the Board to regulate the smooth conduct of the Yatra, therefore, no fruitful purpose would be achieved to keep the present PIL alive and we deem it appropriate to close the proceedings in the present PIL”.

“We have not been apprised about the report of the said committee. However, the learned counsel for the union territory assures this court that appropriate action as warranted in terms of the report will be taken. In light of the assurance extended by the learned counsel for the Union Territory, necessary actions in the matter be taken in terms of the report submitted by the said committee,” it observed further.

The division bench concluded, “Accordingly, we direct the respondents (UT administration) to take effective steps in furtherance of the decision and recommendations of the said Committee so constituted for ensuring safety of the pilgrims and devotees”.

At least 12 pilgrims were killed and 16 others injured on the fateful night at the cave shrine at 2.40 am on January 1 last year.

Survivors from Mumbai, Pathankot and Prayagraj, who spoke to HT over the phone, had recalled the nightmarish experience. “We reserve the right to know whose fault it was that took away 12 precious lives and injured scores. We had gone there to seek blessings of the deity for a prosperous New Year and not to get trampled,” Sumit Kumar, 32, of Pathankot had told HT.

“Those who died there had gone to pay obeisance and seek blessing for a prosperous New Year for themselves and their families. They returned home in body bags,” he had said.

