Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist nabbed with grenade in Kishtwar

Security forces on Wednesday evening nabbed a terrorist and recovered a grenade from his possession in Kishtwar district, said officials.

He was identified as Sohail Ahmed Bhat, son of Noor Mohammad Bhat of Bathri Gandoh.

“Based on inputs about inimical elements planning to cause disturbance in Kishtwar district, a joint checkpost was set up at Drabshalla Thathri by a team of police, army and CRPF. At 5.30pm, during search of vehicles and persons travelling through the checkpost, an individual was found moving suspiciously and trying to avoid the naka,” said a spokesperson.

However, alert jawans at the checkpost immediately overpowered the individual and started frisking him.

“On his personal search, one hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” he added.

Under relevant sections of law, a case has been registered at the Kishtwar police station and further investigations have been taken up.

“The arrested terrorist belongs to LeT and was sent by a grenade by a terrorist named Khobaib based in Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.