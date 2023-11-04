Jammu and Kashmir: light wet spell likely from October 7: MeT
After overnight rains and snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir, the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The meteorological department said that the weather was mainly clear across the union territory during the day. “There was light snowfall in higher reaches particularly in Sonamarg and Gurez on Thursday night. However, the weather improved and was mostly dry today,” said an official of MeT. He said that the weather is expected to remain mainly dry till October 6. “We expect a light wet spell from October 7 to 9 with light snowfall over isolated higher reaches,” he said.
