Jammu and Kashmir witnesses 200% surge in active Covid cases in 10 days of Jan

The increase in daily Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Monday after 706 infections were reported in the union territory and four persons succumbed to the disease, an official health bulletin said.

The active cases climbed to 4,024 from 1,337 on December 31 – marking an increase of 200% in the first 10 days of January.

The administration and health authorities have started taking measures to control the third wave of the pandemic.

The in-person teaching at educational institutions and coaching centres was stopped after the administration, in a review meeting on Sunday evening, ordered all schools, colleges and coaching centres to adopt online medium of teaching.

Night curfew is already in force while market associations have been asked to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour and allow no gatherings at shops.

Government Medical College, Srinagar, on Monday cancelled winter vacation of faculty members of all its associated hospitals and urged them to resume duties from Tuesday.

Adviser to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, on Monday visited various government hospitals in Srinagar city and said that the administration should not be forced to take harsh measures and people must follow appropriate behaviour.

“A spike in Covid cases has started. We are witnessing carelessness on the part of people,” Khan said in a press conference.

He said that people have been throwing caution to the wind owing to reports that Omicron is not that deadly. “They should realise that there may be a few cases of Omicron in J&K, but major cases are those of Delta variant which had been deadly. I would like to request people not to take it lightly. We don’t want to use force and involve police or magistrates to forcibly prompt people to wear masks and follow SOPs,” Khan said.

On Sunday, the union territory had seen 687 infections besides witnessing three deaths due to the virus.

This is the first time since June 16 that the UT has witnessed infections above 700.

J&K is seeing a steep rise in cases for the past six days with 418 cases on January 5, 349 cases on January 6, 542 on January 7 and 655 cases on Saturday.

The first four days of January had recorded daily cases ranging between 165 and 199, while in December the union territory had reported 143 average cases daily.

Of the total cases on Monday, 345 infections and three deaths were reported in Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 361 patients and a fatality.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported the highest 233 cases followed by 26 in Reasi.

Kashmir valley witnessed 172 cases in Srinagar followed by 64 in Baramulla. As many as six districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Khan cautioned that if people won’t follow SOPs, then the things might turn worse. He said they were trying to prevent such an eventuality where the administration was forced to impose a lockdown.

“But it would depend on the cooperation of the public at large to ensure we don’t get into that kind of situation. If they take all preventive measures, then there shouldn’t be any eventuality where we go for a lockdown,” he added.

Jammu district has taken over with the highest number of active cases at 1,427 followed by Srinagar and Baramulla districts with 919 and 286 such cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 209 with active cases reaching 4,024.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 92,518 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,790, pushing the recovery rate to 97.51%.

Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have risen to 3,45,358 and the death toll has climbed up to 4,544.

Officials said that 46,857 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,164 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 885 deaths.

Khan said they have kept three hospitals — Chest Disease Hospital Dalgate, SMHS hospital and SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina — in Kashmir for Covid patients.

“The administration is ready to face any situation. Enough beds and oxygen plants are available in hospitals and we are also solving doctors’ issues as well. By and large, we are prepared to deal with Covid,” he added.