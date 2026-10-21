Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Maharashtra close in on wins as Hyderabad tighten grip on Andhra

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Sarfaraz Khan batting in domestic cricket.

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 4 LIVE Updates: The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 eneters its final day on Wednesday, with several teams chasing outright victories while others face uphill battle to salvage draws. Mumbai are firmly in control against Himachal Pradesh after Sarfaraz Khan's 154 powered them to 528/8 declared. Maharashtra, riding on centuries from Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are also in a commanding position against Jharkhand. Kerala, meanwhile, will look to finish off Odisha after enforcing follow-on. Hyderabad have Andhra Pradesh under pressure in a daunting fourth innings chase, while Punjab will look to complete the job against Chhattisgarh. Delhi face a sterner challenge against Gujarat, whose batters have shown considerable resistance. The third day witnessed several decisive results, with Bengal registering their second successive victory and Vidarbha surviving a dramatic collapse against Jammu and Kashmir. Tamil Nadu also secured an innings victory, courtesy of R Sai Kishore's remarkable ten-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick. ...Read More

Hyderabad have Andhra Pradesh under pressure in a daunting fourth innings chase, while Punjab will look to complete the job against Chhattisgarh. Delhi face a sterner challenge against Gujarat, whose batters have shown considerable resistance. The third day witnessed several decisive results, with Bengal registering their second successive victory and Vidarbha surviving a dramatic collapse against Jammu and Kashmir. Tamil Nadu also secured an innings victory, courtesy of R Sai Kishore's remarkable ten-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.