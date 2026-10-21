Zelensky says early warning system for Russian missile attacks on Ukraine resume after call with Rubio

Speaking during a visit to Norway, Zelensky credited discussions with American officials, including a phone call with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, for the improvement. He said, “We are thankful that intelligence works now, and I’m speaking about early warning, which is very important for our people, for children, adults, civilians, because we can hear when ballistic is coming.”

For at least a week, Zelensky had said that Ukraine was not receiving early alerts about ballistic missiles targeting the capital. He stressed that such intelligence is critical to saving lives, allowing authorities to warn civilians and giving air defense units time to attempt interceptions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv has resumed receiving advance warnings from its partners about incoming Russian missiles, the Associated Press reported. This comes after a series of Russian attacks left civilians exposed due to insufficient notice.

Speaking to reporters in India, Rubio acknowledged disagreements between Washington and Kyiv over intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries. However, he denied that the Trump administration had changed its existing policies on either matter.

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Ukraine received no warnings of attacks last week: Zelensky Zelensky had earlier said that Kyiv received no advance warning from the US or other partners before a Russian ballistic missile attack overnight from Sunday into Monday, adding that there was “no clear explanation” for the intelligence lapse.

“We have received no clear explanation from our partners, our strategic partners from Washington why this is happening,” he said, adding that he personally did not know the reason behind the lapse.

Meanwhile, Trump rejected claims that the US had failed to share intelligence with Ukraine, telling reporters on Monday (local time), “We share intelligence, we share a lot.” He also criticised Kyiv, asserting that Washington had provided substantial assistance to Ukraine while receiving nothing in return.

Rubio denied claims about interruption of intelligence sharing According to Reuters, Rubio on Monday denied that Washington had temporarily suspended some intelligence sharing with Ukraine, contradicting Zelensky’s account.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Zelensky had reportedly said that the intelligence-sharing arrangement had been briefly interrupted before being restored.

Rubio dismissed Zelensky’s claims, saying, “I don't know where he's getting these things or why he's saying these things to the press,” and insisted that “there's been no pause” in intelligence sharing. Speaking to reporters after visiting Registan Square, a historic complex of madrasas in Samarkand, he urged the Ukrainian president to focus on ending the war, saying, “That's what he should be focused on.”

Zelensky had raised concerns over slowing US support Zelensky's conversation with Rubio followed a meeting Monday with a bipartisan group of US lawmakers, during which the Ukrainian president reportedly said that he suspected a political decision had been made to slow American assistance to his country.

Ukraine is running critically low on US-made Patriot air-defense interceptors, which are essential for countering Russian ballistic missile attacks, Zelensky clarified. He has also repeatedly urged Washington to supply additional ammunition and equipment. He further alleged that the Pentagon was delaying the delivery of missiles purchased for Ukraine by other countries.

Additionally, Zelensky said restrictions on Ukraine's use of Starshield (military grade verison of Starlink), SpaceX's military-grade satellite communications service, were continuing to hamper battlefield operations. He also criticised Trump's decision to waive certain sanctions on Russia, arguing that the move could help Russian President Vladimir Putin sustain Moscow's full-scale invasion.

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Following his conversation with Rubio, Zelensky described the exchange as substantive and welcomed the US official's willingness to help.

Rubio, who arrived in India on Tuesday for an official visit, rejected claims that Washington was deliberately withholding support from Kyiv. “Nothing has changed,” he told reporters.

Rubio explained that Patriot interceptors were in limited supply and were also needed in other parts of the world. He denied that the administration had issued any political directive intended to undermine Ukraine. “There has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine,” he said.

Russian strikes killed civilians and triggered power outages Russian missile and drone attacks on Monday inflicted casualties and damage infrastructure across Ukraine.

According to AP, police in the Kyiv region reported that four people were killed and 27 others injured, including children, in these attacks.

In the Obukhiv district, three people were reportedly killed and six wounded, while warehouses sustained damage. In the Bucha district, one woman was killed and 21 people were injured, including eight children. Hundreds of buildings were reportedly damaged.

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On Tuesday morning, a Russian attack on the Kyiv-Odesa highway set two vehicles on fire, killing three people and injuring four others, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. One of those killed was the driver of a shuttle bus transporting people from Kyiv to the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Separately, two people were killed in a Russian strike on warehouses on the outskirts of Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported power outages across 12 regions following the attacks.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had targeted logistics centers, port infrastructure and three cargo ships at the port of Reni in the Odesa region. It also reported that another bulk carrier was struck at sea while heading toward Odesa.

Meanwhile, the ministry claimed that Russian air defenses had intercepted 136 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions overnight.

The latest developments highlight Ukraine's continuing dependence on foreign intelligence as Russian attacks intensify and diplomatic efforts to end the war remain uncertain.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)