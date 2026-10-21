Kohima, The police uniform must remain a symbol of public trust, safety and sacrifice, and the legacy of fallen personnel should guide every serving officer, Nagaland ADGP Renchamo P Kikon said on Wednesday. Police uniform must symbolise public trust, safety, sacrifice: Nagaland ADGP

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day parade at Nagaland Police Headquarters here, Kikon urged personnel to honour their fallen colleagues through integrity, professionalism and dedicated public service.

"The truest way to honour our fallen colleagues is to uphold the ideals for which they sacrificed everything," he said, calling upon police personnel to strengthen their commitment to preventing crime, maintaining public order and serving citizens with integrity and compassion.

Kikon paid tribute to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in protecting the country's security and sovereignty and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families.

He said 154 police personnel had lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the 12 months ending August 31.

Assuring the bereaved families of the Nagaland Police's continued support, Kikon said their loss was immeasurable and that the peace enjoyed by society had been built and sustained through the sacrifices of police personnel.

On October 21, 1959, a 20-member police search party led by Deputy Central Intelligence Officer Karam Singh was ambushed by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh while searching for missing colleagues. Ten personnel were killed in the encounter.

Kikon said the annual observance was instituted to honour them and the personnel who subsequently lost their lives in the line of duty.

Kikon said a nine-member contingent of the Nagaland Police was flagged off on October 7 for a 2,845-km motorcycle expedition covering seven states.

The team had reached Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and was scheduled to join other contingents at Kevadia in Gujarat on October 31 for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and the National Unity Day parade.

He also said Nagaland Police personnel were representing the state at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to pay homage to fallen colleagues.

"Let their courage inspire our daily actions. Let their commitment to the citizens be our moral compass," he said.

During the ceremony, AIGP Shouka Kekhato read out the roll of honour of the fallen personnel, followed by a bugle call by the Nishan and Angrakshak Toli at the cenotaph.

Kikon led police personnel and officers from other forces in laying wreaths at the cenotaph.

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