Jammu: NC leader Rafiq Shah joins BJP

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Mohammad Rafiq Shah joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Jammu on Saturday. Raina said that the BJP has deep-rooted sentiments of democratic ethos and patriotic zeal (HT File)

Mohammad Ayub Pahalwan from Kotranka in Rajouri’s Budhal also made the saffron switch.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed the new entrants.

Raina said that the BJP has deep-rooted sentiments of democratic ethos and patriotic zeal. He said that the BJP cadre is always on the ground and on the forefront of helping those in need and to achieve the mission to empower every person, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken effective steps to ensure that every development plan is all-inclusive to include every section.