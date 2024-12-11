‘Jan Andolan’ need of the hour in war against drug menace: Guv

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for a mass movement to fight against drug addiction and abuse in Punjab. (From left) Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, marathon runner Fauja Singh with organiser and social activist Khushwant Singh during a walk against drugs in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Kataria joined the 18-km ‘People’s walk against drugs’, an initiative of social activist and former information commissioner Khushwant Singh, at Jalandhar’s Beas village, a native village of 113-year-old runner Fauja Singh, who also joined the march.

The event was jointly organised by the Indian Red Cross Society.

“Jan Andolan is required to tackle the issue of drugs in the state. It is people who are to make concerted efforts to wage war against drugs. Laws are there to deal with drug issues but these laws can’t bring 100% reforms due to multiple factors,” Kataria said. The governor will also participate in the event on Wednesday and will also be present at the culmination of the march at the Jung-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur.

Kataria said he had recently visited five border districts in Punjab to understand the issues and plights of the people dealing with the prevalence of drug abuse.

He added that it has been found that the village committees formed by former Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit have made a difference. These committees in coordination with law enforcement agencies are keeping tabs on drug smuggling from across the border.

“The Border Security Force (BSF) has managed to keep a check on the smuggling of contrabands through big drones but the usage of small drones by the smugglers is an issue for which the matter has already been taken up with the central government. As many as 12 anti-drone systems are already in place in the border areas. On our demand, 26 anti-drone machineries has already been allocated and will be provided soon to the security forces to have better surveillance on the 533-km long international border with Pakistan. It will surely help to stop smuggling drugs and ammunition on Indian soil,” Kataria said.

“Being a governor of Punjab, I would like to see and make Punjab, a ‘Rangla’ state once again,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Beas village, the Governor urged women to unite against this social evil.

He emphasised that while governments were taking action to address the drug problem, its complete eradication requires collective efforts.

“The women, who are ultimate suffers of drug abuse, should step forward and actively oppose drugs and aware their children of the ill effects of drug addiction, which not only impacts an individual’s health but also brings suffering to their family,” Kataria said.

Meanwhile, author Khuswant Singh said 10,000 students have joined the walk so far and they have been sensitised about the ill effects of drug addiction.

“It is a positive sign that people from all walks of life are joining our campaign. We have been taking our movement from villages to towns and cities to save the coming generation from the menace of drugs,” he said.

Following the march, the governor honoured runner Fauja Singh.