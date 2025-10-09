Japan’s Kubota to invest ₹2k Cr, Daikin ₹1k Cr in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led delegation to Japan on Wednesday secured investments worth ₹3,000 crore from two major Japanese firms Kubota and Daikin, in a development that the state government described as a major step forward for industrial as well as agricultural growth in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini visits Kubota Corporation tractor plant, in Osaka, on Wednesday. (ANI)

Japanese major Kubota Corporation announced an investment of ₹2,000 crore in Haryana in collaboration with Escorts, while a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Osaka between the Haryana government and Japan’s leading air-conditioning manufacturer Daikin Industries Limited, under which Daikin will invest ₹1,000 crore to establish a new research and development (R&D) centre in the state.

Saini visited Kubota’s tractor plant in Osaka on Wednesday. During the visit, Saini held detailed discussions with senior company officials on potential investments and opportunities for technical collaboration in agricultural equipment manufacturing in Haryana.

The chief minister said that these collaborations reaffirm Haryana’s position as a preferred investment destination and strengthen its longstanding industrial partnership with Japan.

An official spokesperson said that ₹ 2,000 crore investment in Haryana by Kubota will not only bring modern agricultural technology to the state but also create numerous employment opportunities for local youth.

The chief minister appreciated the company’s manufacturing technologies and innovation-based production system, stating that Haryana is an agriculture-dominated state and therefore has the potential to become a major hub for agricultural equipment manufacturing. He invited the company to invest in Haryana and establish a local manufacturing unit. Kubota officials expressed keen interest in investing in Haryana.

The spokesperson said that the MoU with Daikin was signed in Osaka in the presence of the chief minister by Haryana’s commissioner and secretary (industries and commerce) Amit Kumar Agrawal,and Daikin Industries Limited deputy managing director Shogo Endo.

Under the MoU, Daikin will establish a new research and development (R&D) center in Haryana in the field of innovation and technology. This new centre will focus on the development of advanced technologies and sustainable industrial solutions.

Saini said that Daikin’s investment will not only generate employment but also play a significant role in connecting Haryana with the global technology network.

Daikin officials stated that the R&D center to be established in Haryana will be one of the company’s key research facilities.