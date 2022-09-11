JEE Advanced 2022 results | With AIR 19, Bathinda lad Mrinal Garg tops Punjab

Scoring 275 out of 360 marks, Mrinal Garg from Bathinda has topped Punjab in JEE Advanced-2022, the results of which were declared on Sunday. He has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 19 and also topped the IIT Roorkee region in the entrance exam.

Keen on pursuing computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Mrinal had also topped JEE Main with a perfect 100 percentile.

A resident of Bathinda’s Minocha Colony, Mrinal studied at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhucho town, about 15 km from the city.

Mrinal’s father Charanjeet Garg supplies surgical equipment to institutions whereas his mother Rinu Bala is a homemaker.

Mrinal’s elder brother Bhartesh Garg is a final year student at AIIMS, Jodhpur. Fond of music, Mrinal is a trained guitarist and is also fond of singing.

“Bhartesh has always been an inspiration for Mrinal. His teachers at school and academy have also played an equal part in his success,” said his mother.