Jeev Milkha Invitational: Jamal holds on to the lead with solid 68 in round two

Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh didn’t have the best of days but still managed to hold on to his overnight lead with a resolute four-under 68 in round two of the ₹1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. With his driving and putting not clicking, Jamal Hossain only managed two birdies and a bogey till the 10th hole. He then had a late surge with birdies on the 13th, 16th and 18th that helped him retain his top spot on the leader board. (HT Photo)

The 38-year-old Dhaka resident, Jamal (65-68), a winner earlier this year and currently placed sixth on the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking, totaled 11-under 133 for 36 holes to enjoy a one-shot lead over Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya (66-68), who too held on to his overnight second position after a round of 68.

Chandarjeet Yadav from neighbouring Chandimandir occupied the third place at nine-under 135 following his 67.

Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha shot the day’s joint lowest score of 66 to be the highest-placed among the local professionals at tied fourth with a total of eight-under 136.

Faridabad-based Karan Pratap Singh too carded a 66 to share fourth place with Chadha.

Rahil Gangjee was the third player to return a 66. Gangjee was in tied sixth at six-under 138 along with local lads Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Angad Cheema and Brashwarpal Singh.

Sudhir Sharma of Greater Noida made a hole-in-one on the 14th during his round of 69 that placed him tied 13th at four-under 140. Interestingly, no one has so far fired a hole-in-one on the 11th where the prize is a car, the Maruti Jimny.

Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh (72-70), playing at his home course, posted a 70 on day two to rise 19 spots to tied 28th at two-under 142. Jeev, thus, made the cut for the first time at his event after missing out in the previous five editions.

The cut was declared at even-par 144. Fifty-six professionals and two amateurs made it to the money rounds.

With his driving and putting not clicking, Jamal Hossain only managed two birdies and a bogey till the 10th hole. He then had a late surge with birdies on the 13th, 16th and 18th that helped him retain his top spot on the leaderboard.

“My iron play and chipping saved the day for me. Those were the only aspects of my game that stood out today. Making 31 putts was a little disappointing but I managed to focus hard enough towards the end of my round to make those much-needed birdies to stay ahead,” said Jamal, who is very keen to win in Chandigarh after having come close to victory at the venue on multiple occasions.

PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan (75) was tied for 49th at even-par 144.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON