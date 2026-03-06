Jhajjar advocate stabbed to death; four booked

An advocate was killed with a sharp-edged weapon near Chhara Chungi area in Jhajjar on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. To protest the killing of the lawyer, the Jhajjar Bar Association on Thursday suspended work and demanded arrest of the killers. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Devraj Chahar, 40, a resident of Silani village in Jhajjar district. He had been practicing at the Jhajjar district court for more than ten years. Father of the victim, Jagat Chahar, in his complaint to the police said that his son Devraj along with the family was sleeping at home.

“Himanshu, a resident of Kultana village along with his aides called Devraj to Chhara chungi in the city to discuss a case. They attacked my son with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot. My son was taken to civil hospital in Jhajjar, from where he was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died during treatment” the victim’s father said.

Jhajjar ACP Surinder Kumar said that three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. He said that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. A case of murder has been registered against Himanshu and three others.

To protest the killing of the lawyer, the Jhajjar Bar Association on Thursday suspended work and demanded arrest of the killers.

As per information, Devraj married to Sweety, a resident of Gubana village after she took divorce from her first husband. Sweety had a son from first husband and she was staying with Devraj along with her son, brother and father.