JJP is BJPs B-team: Punia

Congress national secretary Vineet Punia on Saturday accused Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of being the B-team of the ruling BJP. Congress national secretary Vineet Punia (HT Photo)

In a statement, Punia said the breaking of the BJP-JJP alliance was a drama enacted to fool the people of Haryana.

“The JJP and BJP leaders should not assume that people cannot read into their designs. The recent meeting between former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP leader, Dushyant Chautala is a testimony to the sneaky understanding between the two. The latest statement of Union home minister Amit Shah has exposed the friendship between the two parties. It is clear now that a nexus exists between the two,’’ Punia said.

The Congress national secretary said no matter what they try, both the JJP and the BJP were doomed.