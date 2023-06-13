Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: BSF recovers IED in Nowgam sector in Kupwara

J&K: BSF recovers IED in Nowgam sector in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 13, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Border Security Force troops detected an IED hidden under a culvert on the Handwara-Nowgam road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops detected an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden under a culvert on the Handwara-Nowgam road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday.

The place where the object was recovered is frequently used by the security forces to travel towards the Line of Control in Nowgam sector. (HT File Photo ( Representational Photo) )
The place where the object was recovered is frequently used by the security forces to travel towards the Line of Control in Nowgam sector. (HT File Photo ( Representational Photo) )

In the morning, jawans of BSF who were part of the road opening party (ROP) found a suspicious object hidden under the culvert. The traffic on the highway was halted till the object was removed by the bomb disposal squad. The place where the object was recovered is frequently used by the security forces to travel towards the Line of Control in Nowgam sector where both BSF and the army are deployed and there is frequent convoy movement along the highway.

BSF spokesman said that about 7:45am on Monday ROP party of E/54 Battalion recovered an IED in general area Bhattpura village near culvert on Handwara-Nowgam highway.

Police, however, termed the recovered explosive as an old mortar shell. “An information was generated wherein a road opening party of BSF said it recovered an IED on a close assessment, the recovered ammunition turned out to be an old mortar shell that may have been lying at the site for a quite a time”, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kupwara
kupwara
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out