J&K CM holds public interactions, assures issues redressal on priority

As part of public outreach in Kashmir, J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Thursday heard grievances of people and held interaction with delegations, individuals at Raabita Public Outreach Office in Srinagar. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

CM Omar who is stationed in Srinagar owing to cold weather conditions met several delegations and emphasised his government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by various sectors of society.

The CM interacted with various stakeholders, including representatives from education, artisan, labour, and healthcare sectors, who brought forth issues requiring immediate attention.

Among the delegations, the J&K College Teachers Association urged the CM to consider the demand for enhancing the retirement age of college teachers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiri Shawl Makers Welfare Foundation, comprising artisans from different areas, highlighted the challenges faced by the traditional shawl-making trade and sought the government’s support in safeguarding their livelihood.

Similarly, a five-member delegation of Hot Mix Plant owners apprised the CM of the issues confronting their industry, requesting timely interventions.

J&K Casual Labourers United Front, led by its state president, raised concerns regarding the welfare of casual labourers, while the physiotherapists’ deputation briefed the CM about sector-specific challenges that require redressal.

Representatives from the health workers welfare association, led by their president, discussed issues impacting healthcare professionals, and the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) emphasised the need to address employees’ welfare comprehensively.

A delegation of Saubhagya Contractors from Ganderbal and south Kashmir sought government support to address operational hurdles in the execution of projects under the Saubhagya scheme.

The public outreach programme also saw numerous individuals meeting the CM, presenting grievances and suggestions for improvement on a number of issues affecting them.

The government spokesman said that the CM assured all deputations and individuals of a patient and responsive approach, emphasising that their genuine concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.

Also, a joint delegation of traders of different Bazar Committees of City Centre Lal Chowk and other areas called on the CM during the programme.

The delegation apprised the CM about various issues of the traders community of Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Poloview, Regal Chowk, Maisuma, Court Road and other areas of the City.

They also submitted a memorandum of demands to the CM demanding development and revival of business and increased customer footfall in City Central Lal Chowk and other markets of Srinagar City.

“The CM assured the delegation of redressal of the genuine concerns and issues on priority,” the spokesman said.