J&K: Congress delegation meets LG Sinha, seeks aid for disaster

An 11-member high-level delegation of the Congress Party, led by working president Raman Bhalla, met lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here on Monday and submitted a detailed memorandum detailing the colossal losses caused by recent rains, floods, landslides, and sinking of lands. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT)

The delegation sought a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package from the Centre for affected people, along with restoration and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure. They also urged the LG to declare the situation a national disaster and requested the Centre to consider early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the situation in Leh, the delegation called for resolving grievances through dialogue. The LG assured that the issues raised would be taken up on priority for early resolution.