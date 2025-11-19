J&K cooperative bank customers protest, allege swindling

Alleging swindling of their hard earned money, several people, including senior citizens, on Tuesday staged a protest march against the J&K State Cooperative and Rural Agricultural Development Bank. People protest against state cooperative agriculture and rural development bank for withholding matured fixed deposits, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Holding placards, the protesters shouted slogans demanding that their hard earned money, which they had deposited with the bank, be returned to them without further delay. They also demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against the bank chairman, managing director and other officials.

“Since April this year, we have been demanding that our money be returned to us but the bank officials keep making excuses,” said Bhushan Kumar, one of the protesters. “I had deposited my hard earned money with the bank in the form of a fixed deposit for my daughter’s marriage. Now, where should I go,” he added.

“All our pleas and protests have so far fallen on deaf ears. The bank officials tell us that our money will be given back to us by the government,” said another protester Khetri Devi.

The protestors also held black flags as a mark of protest. They sought the intervention of the LG Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Cooperatives minister Javid Ahmad Dar said, “The license of the bank has been revoked and it has been declared an NPA (Non Performing Asset) under section 11 of the of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949. The bank has run into losses.” Dar, however, said that the money of the aggrieved bank customers will be returned to them. “The government will settle their dues. We will take care of them but I cannot give a deadline,” he added.

A top official of the cooperatives department, who declined to be named, said that the department was not only aware of the matter but has initiated a probe as well. “We have all the information with us. Bank officials responsible for the bankruptcy will be taken to task. A committee has been put in place and auditing is being done,” he said.

“We are moving in the direction to close it down. It is just a matter of another 15 to 20 days when things will come out in the public domain. The genuine investors will get their money back along with the interest,” he said.