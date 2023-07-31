J&K govt orders probe against Srinagar MC deputy mayor over graft charge

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry against incumbent deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Parvez Qadri over allegations of corruption based on a report of anti-corruption bureau (ACB). In November 2022, Kashmir Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against three persons, including Qadri, in a case of fake appointment of 2013 in Rural Development Department.

The housing and urban development department, in an order dated July 28, has appointed its secretary Anil Koul as the inquiry officer to probe the allegations of corruption.

“In terms of Section 34 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act-2000, the sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Anil Koul, JKAS, secretary in the housing and urban development department, as the inquiry officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations of corruption against Parvez Qadri, deputy mayor, Srinagar MC, on the basis of inputs/report received from ACB, Srinagar,” said the order.

“The principles of natural justice shall be adhered to during the process of inquiry,” it said.

Pervez Qadri was elected as the deputy mayor of Srinagar MC in January 2020. Corporation mayor Junaid Mattu has accused Qadri of corruption eliciting counter allegations of corruption against Mattu.

In November 2022, Kashmir Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against three persons, including Qadri, in a case of fake appointment of 2013 in Rural Development Department. The economic offence wing of crime branch had produced a challan under Sections of 420, 468,471, 120-B of the RPC against the three accused before the court of city magistrate, Srinagar.