J&K handloom dept officials congratulate Padma Shri awardee Farooq Ahmad Mir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 28, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Mir, who is the renowned Kani shawl weaver from Srinagar, was conferred the prestigious award in recognition of his 60 years of perseverance in promoting the unique craft of Kani weaving for his immense contribution in taking the crafts to the next level

Handicrafts and handloom department officials on Monday visited the house of Farooq Ahmad Mir, mastercraftsman who was awarded Padma Shri in the field of arts and crafts.

Director handicrafts and Hhandloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam said that this recognition shall provide traction to the indigenous craft of Kani weaving at an international level. (HT Photo)

Director handicrafts and Hhandloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam said that this recognition shall provide traction to the indigenous craft of Kani weaving at an international level.

A team of officers led by the director, visited the residence of Mir at Chanapora, Srinagar, to personally congratulate him and his family for the honour bestowed upon him. “The department shall shortly organise a function to felicitate all the awardees and also hold interactive sessions to bring these stalwarts face-to-face with craft trainees enrolled in the department,” the director said.

Two other artisans who received state award were s appreciated by the team of officials of the department.

