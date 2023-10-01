J&K L-G participates in sanitation drive at Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday participated in a citizen-led “shramdaan for Swachhata campaign”. He led a cleanliness and de-weeding drive at Dal Lake. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday participated in a citizen-led sanitation campaign at Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Photo:X)

Sinha joined the citizens from all walks of life who had gathered to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

“The way we see our surroundings becomes an experience for a lifetime. Cleanliness brings happiness, joy and prosperity. I am happy to see cleanliness turning into the ambition of society and garbage-free cities and villages are no longer imagination, but a reality,” Sinha said. He urged the people to make united efforts and contribute to realise the vision of “garbage-free India.”

“Union government’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign become a people’s movement in Jammu and Kashmir. It is our collective responsibility to protect our surroundings, lakes and rivers,” he said.

Sinha said the revolution across J&K is creating new livelihood opportunities, generating revenue streams and improving the quality of life. He reiterated the commitment of the UT administration to strengthen the sanitation movement.

Sinha congratulated the citizens and the administration on achieving ODF plus status for 100% villages of under the “model” category.

“This milestone underlines our united resolve of building dream villages with new potential, possibilities and self-confidence,” he said.

Sinha flagged off a fleet of Shikaras and participated in the cleanliness drive at Char Chinar. At Golden Island in Dal Lake, the L-G interacted with school students.

