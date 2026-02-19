J&K LG lays foundation stone of Sri Shankaracharya Temple in Katra

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the much-anticipated Sri Shankaracharya temple at Katra. Perched atop hillocks beside the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, this project takes root after decades, realizing a vision first envisioned in the 1960s. J&K LG Manoj Sinha during the stone-laying ceremony of Adi Shankaracharya Temple, in Katra, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Total expenditure for the temple complex, amounting to ₹31.51 crore, will be fully borne by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB)

Sinha announced that the shrine board will construct 50 commercial shops within the temple complex, which will be allotted to the landowners who donated it for sacred cause. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the SMVDSB and the concerned landowners was executed in 2025, wherein the landowners have consented to donate 41 kanals for sacred cause.

“In the years ahead, the Sri Shankaracharya Temple will serve as a spiritual anchor for millions of devotees. It will be a living emblem of India’s eternal culture, collective faith, resilience, and profound spiritual-cultural consciousness. Devotee visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi for darshan will also come to Sri Shankaracharya Temple, generating significant economic momentum across the region. This influx will create employment opportunities, strengthen local enterprises, and inject fresh energy into overall regional development,” the LG said.

During his visit to Katra, LG presided over the ‘Samridh Nari, Samridh Bharat’ programme at the spiritual growth centre, where he interacted with the women entrepreneurs of Self-Help Groups of Reasi and adjoining areas.

He reiterated the commitment of SMVDSB towards keeping spiritual hubs vibrant while prioritising every devotee’s comfort, safety, and dignity. He said when sacred sites thrive with vitality, they spark renewed faith and unlock paths to progress.

“SMDSB has consistently prioritised welfare of local communities. It has not only generated large-scale local employment and supported extensive business activity, but has also contributed significantly to shaping a renewed social and cultural identity in the Union Territory,” the LG said.

He announced that the shrine board is enhancing the annual procurement of Puja Samagri and Prasad from SHGs from current procurement value of ₹5 crore to ₹12 crore significantly strengthening livelihood generation in the region.

Sharing his vision for the future of Katra town, the LG said, “I envision Katra carving a unique global identity in the coming years- drawing investments, superior infrastructure with SMVDSB’s support, booming business activity, and boundless opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Katra observes shutdown, LG assures no impact on livelihoods

Amid a complete shut down in Katra town on Wednesday against proposed ropeway project at Tarakote Marg, the LG Manoj Sinha has said that “none’s livelihood will face any threat and that all stakeholders will be taken on board.”

“I assure the people of Katra that livelihoods will not face any threat and all the stakeholders will be taken on board to arrive at the best possible resolution,” he told reporters.

On Wednesday, Katra town observed a complete shut down against the proposed ropeway project.