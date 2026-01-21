J&K LG opens redeveloped Amira Kadal pedestrian bridge in Srinagar

A new pedestrian bridge, depicting Kashmir’s artistic legacy, redeveloped on the archaic Amira Kadal bridge over river Jhelum in Srinagar was thrown open for public on Tuesday, in further addition of such public spaces in the valley in recent years. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates the Amira Kadal bridge in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the redeveloped wooden Amira Kadal bridge which was constructed at a cost of ₹7.70 crore under the Srinagar Smart City limited project.

The redevelopment was started in December 2023 and the project ensured due diligence in heritage conservation, structural safety and quality control, a government spokesperson said.

The LG said the historically significant project will preserve legacy while improving urban mobility and quality of life. “Our prime objective is to lift the quality of life to a new level with modern technology and inclusive design. We have made it a mission to protect the soul of every city while upgrading or renovating the infrastructure. By preserving historic lanes, bridges, traditional markets, lively squares and peaceful green spaces, we have made efforts to weave amenities into the cultural heartbeat of each city,” the LG said.

He emphasised that the renovation and upgradation of a city’s infrastructure should become a bridge, beautifully linking heritage with the needs of today.

“This approach is already visible in the several cities of J&K,” he said, citing various recent projects, including Jhelum Riverfront, Lal Chowk, MA road redevelopment, Redevelopment of Polo view High Street, Traditional Souq Market and craft centre Batmaloo, Development of lake front including walkways on Northern Foreshore road from Nishat to Naseem Bagh Habak and many more.

He said that these projects exudes fresh appeal, drawing not just tourists enchanted by their timeless charm, but also giving boost to businesses and the local economy is gaining real strength and momentum.

The LG stated that by breathing new life into our cities through preservation of cultural heritage, we are honouring the roots. He said that this commitment is about more than upgradation of infrastructure; it is about building a brighter, more resilient tomorrow for the younger generation.

“A true smart city is never just about new infrastructure. It is about sparking an entirely new way of quality living, which is vibrant, efficient and inclusive,” the LG said.

Interacting with local shopkeepers and traders, the LG said that the opening of the pedestrian bridge will improve accessibility, boost commercial activity, and provide a pleasant experience for tourists.