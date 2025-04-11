JK Lieutenant Governor dismisses 2 government employees for anti-national activities

The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday dismissed two government employees—one from the police department and the other from the public works department (PWD)—for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. With these dismissals, the number of government employees sacked since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 for their involvement in terrorism, narco trade and anti-national activities has reached nearly 80. (HT File)

The action was taken under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, which empowers the government to dismiss employees without departmental inquiry in the interest of the security of the state.

The two dismissed employees have been identified as Basharat Ahmad Mir, assistant wireless operator in the police department, resident of Upper Brein, Srinagar, and Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, senior assistant in the PWD, resident of Shitroo Larnoo, Anantnag.

According to officials, law enforcement and intelligence agencies had flagged their adverse activities, establishing deep involvement in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, including terror-related activities.

Basharat Ahmad Mir was reportedly under close surveillance of intelligence agencies, who had credible inputs indicating his continuous contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He was found to be sharing sensitive information about security installations and deployments with hostile elements.

Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, on the other hand, was listed as an active member of the proscribed organization Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-JK) and an associate of the banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Officials said Malik played a key role in supporting and facilitating terrorist activities, including providing food, shelter and logistics to militants. He also allegedly shared critical intelligence regarding the movement of security forces and aiding militants in evading capture and launching counterattacks, which at times led to casualties among security personnel.