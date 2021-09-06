J&K schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday allowed reopening of higher educational institutions and schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions.

J&K chief secretary and state executive committee chairperson AK Mehta in an order said classes will be permitted with limited in-person teaching, not exceeding 50% on a given day, for vaccinated students and staff.

“Consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend the school. The school premises should be thoroughly sanitised, proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate. If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed,” the order said.

The deputy commissioners can allow in-person classes for students of Class 10, following all protocols. “The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of Classes 12 and 10, will continue to remain closed for on-site or in-person teaching,” the order said.

It said the coaching centres for civil services or engineering or NEET examinations will be permitted with limited in-person teaching for fully vaccinated staff and students. “All other coaching centres shall continue to remain closed for onsite and in-person teaching,” the order said.

It said the higher educational institutions will be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of the deputy commissioners. “Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration,” the order said.

The order said schools, except for relaxations for students of Class 10 and 12, will continue to remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, Sinha had said the Union Territory will open higher educational institutes this month, once all students in the 18-plus group are vaccinated.

Other educational institutions can allow attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Schools and colleges have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir since March 2020.

The order said the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8pm to 7 am, while all deputy commissioners will intensify testing by making optimum use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities.

J&K logs 110 fresh Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 110 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday.

Eighty-three cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while Jammu division saw 26 infections. The number of active cases have reached 1,322. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 555, followed by Budgam district with 160 active cases.

Overall, 3,20,208 people have recovered and the death-toll stands at 4,410.