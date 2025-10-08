J&K student association writes to Shah, seeks judicial probe in Leh violence

Seeking judicial probe, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Tuesday has written to Union home minister Amit Shah and expressed grave concern over the loss of lives during the Ladakh Bandh on September 24. Calling for immediate, concrete, and compassionate action, National Convener of the association Nasir Khuehami urged home minister to order a fair, independent, and transparent judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting high court judge into the September 24 events in Leh to establish facts, identify lapses, and ensure accountability. (File)

In its letter, the association stated that the people of Ladakh are peace-loving and law-abiding citizens who firmly believe in democracy, constitutional traditions, and the rule of law. “They have never supported or condoned violence. Their demands have always been rooted in engagement, deliberation, and dialogue with the Government of India on Ladakh’s issues, which is their democratic right. The people of Ladakh have given their blood and sweat for this nation; they stand shoulder to shoulder with India in defence of its borders and in service to its unity,” the letter read.

He also appealed for humanitarian relief and employment support for the victims’ families, seeking immediate financial compensation, rehabilitation assistance, and dignified government employment for a member of each bereaved household to restore livelihood and dignity.

The association sought the release of detained youth, including educationist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, emphasising that peaceful and Gandhian dissent must not be criminalised.

Expressing concern over the defamatory portrayal of Ladakhis in certain national media, Ladakh UT chapter president Hasnain Rocky urged the home minister to condemn and correct misleading narratives that have maligned Ladakhis as “agents,” “Guspati,” or “toolkit users.” He called on authorities to ensure investigations, retractions, and public apologies, saying that such defamation insults the patriotism and sacrifices of the people of Ladakh.

Hasnain also called for immediate recruitment drives, Public Service Commission (PSC) action, and job reservations for Ladakhi youth, calling for the establishment of a dedicated Ladakh Recruitment Cell to ensure transparency and timely employment opportunities.

Hasnain further urged home minister to recognise the growing alienation and resentment among Ladakhis, especially the youth, warning that heavy-handed responses, vilification, or neglect would only deepen existing fractures. “Justice, inclusion, and opportunity will strengthen trust and unity,” he added.