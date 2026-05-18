J&K opposition corners NC government over ‘unfulfilled promises’

Opposition parties accused the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government of failing to deliver on key poll promises and making little progress with the Centre on the restoration of statehood. Chief minister Omar Abdullah

The NC rejected the criticism, saying the government is working towards public welfare and would fulfil all its commitments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) criticised the government over the slow progress on promises related to reservation, power projects, land rights, one lakh jobs, free ration and 200 units of free electricity.

The opposition has also targeted chief minister Omar Abdullah over recent controversies, including a government order seeking public feedback on removing Urdu as a requirement for revenue department posts and his remarks defending the sale of alcohol.

BJP, the main opposition party in J&K said says that the government’s one-and-a-half-year reign has been full of ‘misgovernance’.

Calling the NC government’s 18-month tenure “misgovernance”, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul said the government had failed to implement promises made in its manifesto.

“Instead of providing jobs, which they promised, they outsourced 20,000 jobs. It is nothing but misgovernance and corruption,” he said.

Koul said the party had promised a slew of promises, including striving for the restoration of statehood and special status.

“It had promised repeal of Public Safety Act (PSA), release of political prisoners, end to unjust job terminations, review of reservation issue, regularisation of daily wagers, one lakh jobs to youth, free 200 units of electricity, free drinking water, free 12 gas cylinders to economically weaker sections, and increase in free ration and flour at ration depots, etc. But they can’t point out even a single work,” he added.

Responding to the criticism, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the government had already implemented several promises, including free bus travel for women, increased marriage assistance and old-age pension, restoration of the Darbar Move, and a resolution in the Assembly seeking restoration of constitutional guarantees and statehood. He also said the cabinet had approved 200 units of free electricity for AAY households.

The PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti slammed the NC for the ‘gaps in governance.’

“Honestly, people voted in overwhelming numbers because there was a sense of panic in 2024 that the BJP would come to power. But when the new NC government came to power, what people didn’t know was that the Omar Abdullah government would again betray them by toeing the BJP’s line. There is a sense of disillusionment amongst people,” Iltija Mufti said.

Targeting chief minister Abdullah, Iltija said, Abdullah has not raised the issue of statehood, or mentioned Article 370 in any of his official meetings with Union home minister Amit Shah.

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone also slammed the J&K government over ‘governance’. “A new government was sworn in in Tamil Nadu, and they implemented things on Day One. It has been 18 months and the main poll planks, on which they came to power, have not been fulfilled,” Lone said.

Awami Ittehad Party spokesperson , Inam un Nabi, alleged that there is ‘anarchy in the system.’

“People don’t know whom to approach as officers are in confusion whether they have to listen to the CM or LG,” Nabi said.

Defending the government, NC spokesman Imran Dar said that the NC government is engaging with the Centre on each and every issue.

“We are trying our level best. We had framed this manifesto keeping in mind that we will also get statehood immediately. The government is not given full authority to rule. There are departments which should have gone with the elected government but are still with the LG. These issues are being ignored. So there are issues with implementation on the ground,” he said.

“The reservation file has been sent from our side, and that is with LG now,” Imran added.